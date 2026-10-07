Manipur Dy CM Nemcha Kipgen pushes skill-first agenda for Kangpokpi youth

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has stressed the importance of practical, market-oriented skills for youth, as 17 young people from Kangpokpi district completed vocational training in tailoring and mobile phone repair.

Kipgen distributed completion certificates to the trainees at a programme held at the office of the Deputy Chief Minister at the Sadar Hills Autonomous District Council on October 7. The training programme was organised by The Art of Living and sponsored by Kipgen.

Addressing the gathering, Kipgen encouraged the trainees to make practical use of the skills they had acquired and work towards greater self-reliance.

She stressed that skill development should go beyond obtaining certificates and help young people pursue self-employment, economic independence and sustainable livelihoods.

Kipgen also emphasised the importance of continuous learning and encouraged the trainees to upgrade their skills in line with changing market requirements.

She said efforts would be made to facilitate more demand-driven and livelihood-oriented training programmes for young people, particularly in areas with potential for employment and self-employment.

The training covered tailoring and mobile phone repair, providing participants with practical skills that can potentially be used to establish independent sources of income.

Trainees Kimneihoi Haokip and Lhingdeikim Kipgen shared their experiences during the certificate distribution programme and spoke about how the training had helped them move towards greater self-reliance.

The programme manager, Chongoulen Hangshing, presented a report on the progress of the initiative, while trainee representative Hoipineng/Phaldeichong Khongsai delivered the vote of thanks.

The initiative reflects a broader emphasis on vocational training and livelihood-oriented programmes in Kangpokpi, where skill development is being promoted as a means of strengthening economic opportunities for local youth.