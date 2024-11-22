Manipur: Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Bishnupur district
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Manipur's Bishnupur district on the morning of November 22. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.
A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Bishnupur district in Manipur early Friday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The tremor, which occurred at 4:42 am, was centered in the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS provided the details in a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.6, On 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur."
However, there were no reports of casualties or property damage from the earthquake. Further updates on the incident are still awaited.
Manipur, situated in a seismically active zone, experiences such tremors quite often.
In August, a 3.1 magnitude quake had shaken the Imphal East district. Recorded at 8:11 am on August 6, the tremor also originated at a depth of 10 kilometers.
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