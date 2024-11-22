A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Bishnupur district in Manipur early Friday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor, which occurred at 4:42 am, was centered in the Bishnupur region at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS provided the details in a post on X, stating: "EQ of M: 3.6, On 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur."

However, there were no reports of casualties or property damage from the earthquake. Further updates on the incident are still awaited.

Manipur, situated in a seismically active zone, experiences such tremors quite often.

In August, a 3.1 magnitude quake had shaken the Imphal East district. Recorded at 8:11 am on August 6, the tremor also originated at a depth of 10 kilometers.