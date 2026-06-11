Manipur: Eastern Kuki Chiefs condemn deadly Kultuh village attack, demand swift action

The Eastern Kuki Chiefs' Association (EKCA) on Thursday, June 11 condemned the alleged armed attack on Kultuh village in Manipur’s Kamjong district, in which two church leaders were killed and several houses, including a church, were reportedly set on fire.

According to the EKCA, armed militants allegedly belonging to the NSCN (Eastern Flank) and the Shanni National Army (SNA) carried out the attack around 4 am, targeting the village during the early hours. The association claimed that seven houses, including the village church, were burnt in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Letminlun Haokip, Head Deacon of Kultuh Church, and Lunminthang Haokip, Youth Chairman of the church. The EKCA described both as respected community leaders who were actively involved in church and social services.

The association further stated that two civilians sustained injuries in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment.

Condemning the incident, the EKCA described the attack as a serious crime against civilians and alleged that unarmed residents and a place of worship were deliberately targeted.

"The burning of a church and the killing of unarmed civilians represent a grave assault on human dignity, religious freedom, and the fundamental right to life," the association said in a statement.

The chiefs’ body said the incident has caused fear and grief among residents of Kultuh village and has further intensified concerns over the security situation in the region.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, EKCA prayed for the recovery of those injured and appealed to the government and security agencies to conduct an immediate investigation into the attack.

The association urged authorities to identify those responsible and ensure strict action against the perpetrators. It also called for increased security arrangements in vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks on civilians.