Manipur's economy is displaying signs of recovery following the unrest that began on May 3, 2023, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. In a series of tweets, Singh highlighted several key achievements and ongoing projects aimed at revitalising the state's economy and infrastructure.

The state's own resources, including State GST, have shown an 18% growth from May to September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Singh attributed this improvement to various efforts made by the state government towards economic recovery.

"We have also made various efforts to expedite delayed projects," Singh said. He noted progress in resolving land-related issues for National Highway and Railway projects, with about 50% of pending land made available for National Highway Projects in the last year.

Several major infrastructure projects are currently underway or in the final preparatory stages. The Lamphelpat Waterbody Rejuvenation Project, costing Rs 650 crore, aims to prevent floods in the greater Imphal area while providing open space for citizens and an alternate drinking water source.

The Imphal Sewerage Project Phase II, with an outlay of Rs 1100 crore, is set to improve sewerage services in the Imphal Municipal Area. Additionally, the Imphal Ring Road project (Rs 1660 crore) and the Rigid Pavement roads project (Rs 3300 crore) are expected to commence soon.

In the education sector, Singh announced the launch of the 'College Fagathansi Mission' with an initial outlay of Rs 60 crores. This initiative aims to improve government colleges across the state, building on the 'School Fagathansi Mission' started in 2019 to enhance the quality of government schools.