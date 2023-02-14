Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh on February 14 informed that the state government had approved to allocate Rs 10 crore for improvement of infrastructures of five government colleges.

He stated this during the launching ceremony of Korean Language Learning Course at Government and Government-aided Colleges of Manipur at Manipur College, Singjamei Imphal West on February 14.

The said course is being provided by state government in association with Korean Cultural Centre. Under this course, altogether 40 students of Imphal College and Manipur College will be benefitted.

Addressing the function as chief guest, Ranjan said that with an aim to improve the infrastructure of colleges, the state government approved to earmarked Rs 10 crore for development of five government colleges.

Taking up this initiative would surely bring lot of changes in the education sectors.



Any deserving teachers would never face any kind of grievance in getting promotion, he added while encouraging the teachers of government institutions.

He said that there is shortage of teachers in the state as government colleges are managed by just 60 per cent of total requirement of teachers. The government will fix this problem at earliest.

Stating about significance of learning foreign language, he said “learning foreign language would give great avenue in term of getting job, travelling foreign countries etc. Youth should always develop interest of learning foreign languages. Students who are participating this Korean Language Learning Course should feel it as a great privilege to be part of this course,”

The programme was also attended by principals of many government colleges of Manipur and officials of department of Higher Education.