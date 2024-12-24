Manipur Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar announced that the process to appoint a regular Vice-Chancellor (VC) for Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) has officially started.

Speaking to the media, the minister cited the reasons for the delay in the appointment to the Election Model Code of Conduct and a subsequent delay in nominating a member for the University Grants Commission (UGC), a necessary step for the selection process.

The DMU Syndicate has formed a three-member selection committee to oversee the process, which includes prominent academics such as Professor Elangbam Bijoy and retired Lieutenant General Konsam Himalaya.

Basantakumar also mentioned that 11 applications had been received for the position, reaffirming the government's commitment to appointing a qualified candidate to lead the university. He assured that the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor would be finalised soon to ensure the smooth functioning and growth of DMU.

This announcement follows recent protests by DMU students, who have been demanding the appointment of a regular Vice Chancellor for the university.