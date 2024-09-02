Manipur's Education Minister, Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh, in a bid to revive trust and popularity in government schools, has urged teachers to approach their profession with unwavering dedication and commitment.

Singh's appeal came during a media sensitisation programme on School Education, organised by the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union as part of its golden jubilee celebration, under the aegis of the Department of Education (S).

Addressing the event as the chief guest, the minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the government, including a shortage of teachers and infrastructure, as well as the reluctance of teachers to be posted in remote areas. However, he emphasised the government's efforts to address these issues.

"The present government is tirelessly putting in all efforts to improve government educational institutions," Singh said, highlighting the government's plan to formulate a recruitment policy that would require teachers to serve in schools within their district or neighbouring districts.

The minister also stressed the need for a more thorough screening process during teacher recruitment to ensure a more dedicated workforce. He noted that some teachers have joined the profession solely for the sake of a salary, rather than a genuine passion for teaching.

Reflecting on Manipur's rich history spanning over 2,000 years, Singh emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among the state's 34 ethnic tribes, stating that no force can disintegrate Manipur.

The programme was also attended by Bijoy Kakchingtabam, the President of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union, H Gyan Prakash, IAS, the Commissioner of Education, L Nandakumar, the Director of Education (S), and Khogendra Khomdram, the President of the Editors Guild Manipur.