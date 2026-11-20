At least eight people have died and more than 100 others are reportedly undergoing treatment after suspected consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong subdivision and adjoining areas of Manipur's Chandel district, officials said.

According to information received from hospital sources, 78 people have been admitted to Shija Hospital and 23 to Babina Hospital. The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) is also expecting patients, sources said.

The Chandel district administration confirmed the deaths of eight people suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor. However, the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established and remains under investigation.

In view of the incident, the Manipur government has issued a health advisory, urging people in the affected areas to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin until further notice.

The advisory asks anyone experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or other unusual symptoms after consuming alcohol to immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility.

Those who may have consumed liquor from the suspected source have also been advised to undergo medical evaluation, even if they are not showing symptoms.

The administration has urged the public to report any suspected manufacturing, storage, sale or distribution of adulterated liquor to the nearest police station or the concerned authorities. Suspected liquor should not be consumed, sold, shared or disposed of before the authorities are informed.

Village authorities, civil society organisations, women's organisations and youth clubs have been asked to help spread awareness and identify people who may require medical assistance.

The public has also been urged not to circulate rumours or unverified information and to cooperate with the authorities as the investigation continues.