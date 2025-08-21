Manipur: Eight insurgents held across state in crackdown against extortion networks

Security forces in Manipur arrested several active cadres of banned outfits KYKL, KCP (MFL), RPF/PLA, and PREPAK between August 19 and 20, disrupting a widespread network of extortion and criminal activities in the valley and Thoubal regions.

On August 19, 2025, two active members of the proscribed KYKL group were apprehended:

Jiten Sana RK @ Nanao (41) of Pangei Lairam Mapal, Imphal East, was arrested near Minuthong under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West.

Jimson Aheibam (30) of Awangkhunou Sabal Leikai, Imphal West, was arrested from his residence under Patsoi Police Station.

Both were allegedly involved in extorting money from spas, shops, and the general public in the valley area.

On the same day, an active cadre of KCP (MFL), identified as Khoinaijam Robertson Singh @ Khelemba (24) of Sawombung Thongkhong, Imphal East, was arrested from Taothong Khunou near Khudeiband Lampak under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West. He was reportedly engaged in extortion, abduction for ransom, and intimidating parties in disputes, including cases related to crimes against women and loan recoveries.

On August 20, 2025, security forces carried out another successful operation in Thoubal district, leading to the arrest of three active cadres of RPF/PLA from Kshetri Leikai under Thoubal Police Station. The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Angom Premjit Singh @ Manaothoi (33) of Phayeng Ching Khunou, Imphal West.

Ningthoujam Urirei Devi (28) of Moreh Ward No. 7, presently residing at Langol Laimanai, Imphal West.

Lourembam Madona Devi @ Moli (26) of Uripok, Imphal West.

They were accused of extorting money from government schools, colleges, brick kiln owners, and stone crusher operators in Thoubal. Seized from their possession were a Maruti Suzuki Swift VXI car, three mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, an ATM card, a notebook listing targeted schools in Thoubal Block, and ₹4,000 in cash.

In another operation on the same day, an active cadre of PREPAK, Sarangthem Suresh Singh @ Chinglen @ Bungo (20) of Huikap Makha Leikai, Imphal East (presently residing at Nongpok Kakching Maning Leikai), was arrested from Sawombung area under Lamlai Police Station. One mobile phone was seized from his possession.