News Manipur Manipur: Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh to be conferred President's Medal; 3 others to be awarded with Police Medal

Manipur: Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh to be conferred President's Medal; 3 others to be awarded with Police Medal

Inspector (CID-CB) Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.