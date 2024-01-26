Manipur: Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh to be conferred President's Medal; 3 others to be awarded with Police Medal
Inspector (CID-CB) Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day 2024.
On the glorious occasion of the 75th Republic Day of India, 2024, the following officers of the Manipur Police Department were awarded the “President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)” and “Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)” respectively:
Name of awardees Medal awarded
> Elangbam Bhubaneshwor Singh, Inspector, CID(CB)- President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.
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> Kabib K, Inspector General of Police (Int/NAB)- Medal for Meritorious Service.
> Oinam Premananda Singh, Inspector, CID(SB)- Medal for Meritorious Service.
> Laishram Ramkumar Singh, ASI, Ukhrul- Medal for Meritorious Service.
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