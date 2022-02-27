IMPHAL: Assassination bit on a candidate from Kshetrigao AC. Wahengbam Rojit, a candidate of Kshetrigao AC was shot by some miscreants on his way home from a workers meeting at around 11:00 pm last night.

Rojit recieved a bullet wound and was rushed to the Raj Medicity ICU.

This is the first instance of an assassination attempt on a candidate in the build up to upcoming election.