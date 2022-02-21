By: Ph Moshila

IMPHAL: Election fever is at its peak in Manipur. Political parties and candidates are trying their best to woo the hearts of people of their respective constituencies. People are talking about candidates distributing freebies to people, from water containers, blankets, clothes and other basic necessities. It is even reported that thousands are being paid for participating in election rallies and organizing meetings for specific candidates.

As a matter of fact, questions are now being raised regarding some candidates asking where did the money to distribute these freebies come from.

Several political analysts suggest, the kind of election trend seen in Manipur currently is unprecedented and it is believed that a candidate spends at least Rs. 15 crores up to unknown figures on election campaigns

Contrary to the election malpractices, there are some good news and observations too in the Manipur election scenarioOne such good news for Manipur is TH Brinda, who is fondly known as 'The Lady Supercop'.

She has been in the limelight for a while now and has a big fan following

Several people who are victims of the corrupted system are coming forward to express their love for Brinda during her door-to-door campaign

Today, a group of her friends from her college days visited her and expressed their solidarity and unconditional support for her

One of the most crucial issues addressed by Brinda is - Fight for Future - Fight for your next generation.

Despite not having the muscle and financial power equivalent to her opponent political parties, Brinda has received massive love and support from different sections of the society, which in turn shows a ray of hope for the otherwise broken society.

In the past too, she has strongly stood up and fought against the drug mafia in the state. Her struggle to challenge and mend the system is not new to anybody as she had even surrendered the Gallantry Award given to her.