IMPHAL: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi announced to visit poll-bound state Manipur on February 21 and 22 to campaign for the upcoming elections in the state.

Gandhi will address multiple public meetings during the visit.

Rahul Gandhi is among the 30 star campaigners, names of whom were released by the Congress on Monday evening for the second phase of polling of Manipur elections.

Among the most notable names of star campaigners of the Congress party are: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Okram Ibobi Singh and Jairam Ramesh.