IMPHAL: Ahead of the Manipur Assembly polls, Congress released a list 30 of star campaigners including Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In an official notice issued by the party, a total of 30 names have been announced for campaigning in the poll bound state.

Apart from the Gandhis, other leaders like Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar have also been included in the list.

The first phase of Assembly elections in Manipur will take place on February 28 and the second phase of polling is now scheduled to be held on March 5. The results will be declared on March 10.