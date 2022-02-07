Manipur elections 2022: Election commission team to arrive in state today
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Voting period for Serchhip bypoll in Mizoram on April 17 extended by an hour
IMPHAL: The election commission of India (ECI) officials will arrive in the poll-bound state of Manipur today.
The ECI team will take stock of the poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
ECI officials will also review the COVID-19 situation in Manipur in the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state.
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