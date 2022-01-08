IMPHAL: The forthcoming elections in Manipur will be held in two phases. While the first phase of polling will be on February 27, the second phase will be on March 3.

So what are the dates for filing of the nominations? Continue reading to find out.

For the first phase of the polls, the notification will be issued on February 1. The last date of filing nomination will be one week later on February 8. Scrutiny will be held on February 9.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 11.

For the second phase (slated for March 3), the notification will be issued on February 4.

Nominations can be submitted up to February 11, and they will be scrutinized on February 14. Last date for withdrawal of a candidate's nomination is February 16.

The Election Commission has said that it is taking the possibility of pre poll violence in Manipur rather seriously.

"We had discussed with DGP and he appraised about the situation. The EC is taking all steps to avoid such incidents, so we have given two phases of election in the state to ensure that such types of incidents won't happen."

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