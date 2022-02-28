IMPHAL: Polling for the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections began today in 38 constituencies spread across five districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 4 pm today.

The voters who are COVID positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour, between 3 pm to 4 pm.

The polling officials and securities for the first phase have reached their respective polling stations.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 females, are in the fray for the poll scheduled for today.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is contesting from his traditional home seat, Heingang constituency of Imphal East.

Notably, the Chief Minister is seeking the fifth term in Manipur.