The Kuki Student Body has called for a flash bandh in Churachandpur district with immediate effect over paying homage to the martyrs in the ongoing violence.

Khupminthang Haokip (21 years) s/o Pu (L) Janglal Haokip of L. Phaikholum Village, Kangvai Sub-division, the only son of a widowed mother was killed by armed miscreants at Joupi, a Kuki village while he was on duty.

A ceremony will be held today in this respect for which an immediate shutdown has been declared in the district.

Noteworthy, Thangminlun Hangshing, son of Lunkhongam Hangshing of Khunkho village, and IRB personnel Henminlen Vaiphei, son of Luntinlal Vaiphei of Mission veng Leimakhong, fell victim to the Valley-Based Insurgent Group's aggression in the same Kangchup area where a prior attack on September 12 claimed the lives of three Kuki-Zo.

In response to the brutal ambush, the Committee on Tribal Unity, Sadar Hills Kangpokpi (CoTU), declared an emergency shutdown across Kangpokpi district, enforcing the closure of all business establishments and shops. Vehicle movement was restricted for 48 hours to mourn the loss of lives and assess the deteriorating situation.

Also read : Manipur violence: Two including an IRB personnel killed in another ambush in Kangpokpi, CoTU seeks CBI inquiry