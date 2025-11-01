Manipur emerges overall champion at 4th North East Masters Table Tennis championship

The three-day 4th North East Masters Table Tennis Championship (NEMTTC), organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Masters Table Tennis Association (APMTTA) under the aegis of the North East Masters Table Tennis Forum, concluded successfully today at Pasighat. The event, held from October 29 to 31, marked a significant milestone as Arunachal Pradesh hosted the championship for the first time.

More than 160 Masters and Veteran players from all eight North Eastern states participated in the tournament, reflecting the region’s growing enthusiasm and unity through the sport. The Arunachal Pradesh contingent featured 25 players representing various districts.

Competitions were conducted for both men and women in the 40+, 50+, 60+, and 70+ categories across Singles, Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Team events. The championship witnessed spirited contests and exemplary sportsmanship throughout.

Team Manipur, which sent the largest contingent, emerged as the overall champion, clinching the highest number of medals across multiple events. The host state, Arunachal Pradesh, put up a commendable performance by winning two Silver Medals — one in the 60+ Team category and another in the 50+ Women’s Doubles. The 60+ Silver Medal-winning team comprised Dr. Kaling Dai, Er Ojing Jerang, Chimoy Simai, and Debasish Paul.

The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Shri Oni Panyang, Hon’ble MLA of Geku-Mariyang, as Chief Guest, and Smti Manjuli Komut, CEO of Pasighat Smart City, as Guest of Honour. The dignitaries congratulated all participants for their outstanding performances and lauded the organizers for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.

Medals, trophies, certificates, and cash awards were presented to the winners and runners-up in each category. The conclusion of the championship not only highlighted competitive spirit but also reinforced regional camaraderie and friendship among the North Eastern states through the shared love of Table Tennis.

In an official release, the Arunachal Pradesh Masters Table Tennis Association (APMTTA) extended heartfelt gratitude to all participating teams, sponsors, and volunteers for their invaluable contributions to making the championship a grand success.