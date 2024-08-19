Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on August 19, announced a significant development in the state's efforts to support internally displaced persons (IDPs). Women residing in the relief camp at Leimaram Government High School have received essential yarn supplies, following an earlier distribution of weaving looms and related materials.

This initiative marks a crucial step in the government's strategy to enable self-reliance among those affected by recent conflicts in the state. Chief Minister Singh emphasised the importance of this programme in a statement on social media, highlighting its role in rebuilding lives and fostering economic independence.

"I am glad to see that the women of the relief camp at Leimaram Government High School have received the necessary yarn, following the distribution of weaving looms and other essential materials. This initiative is a vital step towards providing them with the means to rebuild their lives and achieve self-reliance," the chief minister said.

The yarn distribution is part of a broader effort to revitalise Manipur's traditional textile industry while addressing the immediate needs of displaced communities. The state government has implemented several schemes to support this goal, including the CM Yarn Scheme and the Muga Silk Buyback initiative.

"Through several schemes, such as the CM Yarn Scheme and the Muga Silk Buyback initiative, we are working tirelessly to create employment opportunities and empower our people," CM Singh added.