Manipur: EMRS Gamnom Saparmeina secures runner-up pot in CBSE Far East Zone U-19 Girls Football Tournament

Displaying a blend of skill, determination, and teamwork, Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Gamnom Saparmeina, Kangpokpi district, clinched the Runner-Up title at the CBSE Far East Zone U-19 Girls Football Tournament 2025. The prestigious event took place from August 1–5 at Infocus India Public School, Bira, Balisha, Barasat, West Bengal.

EMRS made a commanding start in the league stage, overpowering SBOA, Guwahati with a resounding 6-0 victory. Star striker Lamgoulhing Haokip netted a remarkable hattrick, while Lamdeihat Dimngel scored twice and Hatneiching Khongsai added one to the tally.

Their dominance continued in the second match, where they swept past North Point Higher Secondary Boarding School, Kolkata 5-0. Goals came from five different players — Lamgoulhing Haokip, Hoineikim Lotzem, Lhingnunnem Haokip, Lamjoythem Kipgen, and Hatneiching Khongsai — reflecting the team’s depth and attacking versatility.

In the nail-biting final against South Point, Guwahati, both sides displayed disciplined defending, resulting in a goalless draw in regulation time. The title was decided through penalties, where South Point narrowly prevailed 4-2, leaving EMRS Gamnom Saparmeina with the silver medal.

Despite the heartbreak in the shootout, the team earned praise for their relentless spirit and disciplined play. Their performance not only brought pride to their institution but also set a new benchmark for girls’ football in the region.

Squad Members: Lamjoythem Kipgen (Captain), Neichingthem Haokip (Vice-Captain), Lamdeihat Dimngel, Lamgoulhing Haokip, Vahnunmoi Singson, Mountikim Khongsai, Lhingpiching Hangmi, Hatneiching Khongsai, Lhingnunnem Haokip, Nengneiching Chongloi, Kholneikim Kipgen, Mangpithem Kipgen, K. Jangneiwar, Nengdeilam Kipgen, Hoineikim Lotzem. Coach: Mimin Mizik Haokip; Manager: Lhainunnem Kipgen.