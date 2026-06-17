Manipur encounter leaves one dead; security forces cite militant link, villagers allege civilian killing

A suspected militant believed to be associated with the banned outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was killed during an encounter with security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district, officials said on June 17.

The deceased was identified as Lenminsang Haokip, a resident of Churachandpur district.

According to a uploaded statement in Manipur Police whatsapp, the encounter took place on June 16 between Molphei and Songkong villages during a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of suspected militants in the area.

Police said security forces came under fire from armed cadres suspected to be members of UKNA as they approached the location. The forces retaliated, triggering a heavy exchange of gunfire.

"During the encounter, one suspected militant was killed. One AK-47 rifle, along with magazines, ammunition, explosives and other incriminating items, was recovered from the spot," the police statement said.

No casualties were reported among the security personnel involved in the operation.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said additional security personnel were deployed to the area following the gunfight and extensive search operations were launched to track down other armed cadres and secure the region.

However, the incident has sparked controversy after the Songkong Village Authority alleged that security forces carried out an attack on the village using drones and bombs on the afternoon of June 16 without regard for civilian safety.

In a statement, the village authority claimed that Lenminsang Haokip was an innocent villager and not a militant. It further alleged that after his death, his clothes were changed into military-style attire and that his whereabouts remained unknown for several hours.

The village body strongly condemned what it described as an attack on civilians and demanded accountability.

Meanwhile, Kuki legislator Letzamang Haokip also condemned the killing, describing the allegations surrounding the incident as deeply disturbing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the legislator said eyewitnesses had alleged that security forces removed the victim's clothes after he was shot and took away his body. He further noted allegations that efforts were subsequently made to portray the incident as an encounter with a militant.

"If these allegations are found to be true, it would constitute a grave abuse of authority and a serious violation of the rule of law," the statement said, calling for an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation.

The legislator also demanded the prompt recovery and handover of the mortal remains to the family, warning against any attempt to conceal facts, tamper with evidence or misrepresent the circumstances surrounding the death.

Official sources said the body had been recovered and was being transported to Imphal. However, authorities were yet to confirm the hospital mortuary where it would be kept pending further procedures.

The incident comes amid continuing security operations in Manipur, where security forces have intensified counter-insurgency measures against armed groups operating in the hill districts.

Authorities have not yet responded publicly to the allegations raised by the village authority and the legislator.