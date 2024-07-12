To enhance security, authorities in Manipur have installed 125 checkpoints across various districts, encompassing both hill and valley regions. The intensified efforts have led to the detention of 97 individuals for violations in different parts of the state.

Security forces have conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These measures aim to maintain law and order while ensuring the safety of the residents.

Furthermore, the movement of essential items has been prioritized, with 58 vehicles traveling along NH-37 and 305 vehicles along NH-2 under stringent security protocols. Authorities have implemented strict security measures at all vulnerable locations and provided security convoys in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles carrying essential goods.