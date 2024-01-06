Albert Sarangthem, a fifth-semester computer engineering student at Manipur Institute of Technology (MIT), has gained praise for converting a vintage Bajaj-150 scooter into an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) named 'Samadon EV II.' Albert, who had previously transformed a bike in a similar manner, christened both his e-vehicles as 'Samadon,' inspired by Meitie mythology's divine flying horse.

The red Samadon EV II caught attention on social media, showcasing Albert's impressive skills. Running up to 50 km on a single electric charge, the e-scooter requires about 2.5 hours for a full charge. Originally owned by Albert's late maternal grandfather five decades ago, the Bajaj-150 scooter had been abandoned and rusted at a relative's house before Albert decided to give it a new life.

Albert said, “the scooter was then used by one of my maternal uncles before it was abandoned and got rusted at his house from where I took and did the makeover “

To convert the fuel-run vehicle into an electric one, Albert removed components like the engine, carburetor, and related parts, replacing them with a motor, speed controller, battery, and other necessary components. However, Albert faced challenges, including the non-availability of key parts in the Imphal market and a lack of mechanical tools, extending the makeover process to eight months.

Expressing disappointment due to delays caused by ongoing ethnic conflicts, Albert purchased major retrofitting parts like the motor, battery, and speed controller. He acquired his skills through internet resources and workshops in Imphal, where he observed the mechanism of e-rickshaws.

Despite the challenges, Albert's electric vehicle venture started successfully in 2021 with 'Samadon EV I.' In recognition of his mechanical talents, Transport Minister Khashim Vashum rewarded Albert monetarily, and he received a certificate of appreciation from his engineering institute in 2022.

Authorities in the Manipur transport department clarified that individuals can undertake such vehicle transformations after obtaining 'Type approval' from the government. Albert's story stands as a testament to ingenuity and innovation in the field of electric vehicles.