Manipur entrepreneur urges youth to focus on skill training amid unemployment concerns

Amid concerns over unemployment in Manipur, entrepreneur and Babina Group of Companies chairman and managing director Thangjam Dhabali Singh has urged young people to develop an interest in skill-based training alongside academic education.

Singh made the remarks while attending a certificate and appointment letter distribution ceremony for the ninth batch of a professional security training programme at the Home Land Academy, Assam Rifles Sanjeevani Complex, North AOC, Imphal.

The trainees were trained at the Home Academy of Tactical Security and Fire Safety under the flagship initiative of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (South).

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Singh said Manipur was facing a serious employment challenge and claimed that around five lakh educated youths were looking for jobs, while the state's government employment capacity was limited to around one lakh.

Against this backdrop, he stressed the need to promote entrepreneurship and skill development among young people.

“Every youth should try to excel in at least one skill that can generate income,” Singh said, adding that academic qualifications alone may not be sufficient to address the employment challenge.

Citing countries such as Japan, South Korea and the United States, Singh said greater emphasis on vocational and skill-based training had helped create employment opportunities.

He also pointed to the Indian government's growing focus on skill development programmes and urged the youth of Manipur to make use of such opportunities.

Singh appreciated the Homeland Academy for its initiative to provide professional security training, saying such programmes could help create employment opportunities for young people in the state.