A one-day-long environmental awareness campaign focusing on the conservation and significance of Ikop and Kharung wetlands in Manipur, was organised at Tentha Multiplex, Thoubal district, on January 21.

The event, aimed at raising awareness and fostering community participation in wetland conservation, was attended by key officials, community leaders, women folks and local residents. Officials from Loktak Development Authority, Forest and district administration also attended.

Kharung and Ikop wetlands are associated with the Loktak Lake ecosystem, a lifeline for the region’s biodiversity and cultural heritage. These wetlands play a vital role in supporting vibrant flora and fauna, sustaining livelihoods through fishing and agriculture, and mitigating climate change effects by serving as natural reservoirs and carbon sinks.

M Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority (LDA), highlighted the pressing issues facing the two wetlands. He stated, “Kharung and Ikop wetlands have faced a multitude of challenges over the years, from ecological changes to encroachment. One of the main contributors to these ecological changes has been the impact of the Ithai Barrage, which has resulted in almost a 50 percent reduction in the size of these wetlands over the last four decades."

He further said that Kharung and Ikop are interdependent with Loktak Lake, and their rejuvenation is key to restoring the wetland ecosystem of Manipur, adding that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, they are committed to rejuvenating Loktak and its associated wetlands, including Kharung and Ikop, and transforming them into iconic wetlands of the region.

The Chairman also expressed his gratitude to the community leaders and participants, saying, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the community leaders, especially our 'Meira Paibis', and the communities of different villages i.e. Lamding, Cherapur, Nungphou, Sangaiyumpham, Mairenkhun, and Tentha for their active participation and unwavering support of this event. Your dedication and involvement are crucial for the success of conservation efforts.”

Adding to this, Ahanthem Subhash Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal District, appealed for community-driven efforts, saying, “Wetlands are our lifeline and play a very important role in maintaining ecological balance. We must save them. I appeal to everyone to stop throwing waste in the rivers flowing to the Kharung and Ikop wetlands.”

Dr Leishangthem Jeeceelee, Divisional Forest Officer of Thoubal Forest Division, urged the community to protect the wetlands and their biodiversity.

She stated, “Please do not encourage removing earth from the wetlands or harming the rare migratory birds playing in Kharung and Ikop Pat. These winter water birds are our precious guests and add to the beauty and ecological importance of these wetlands.”

Dr Jeeceelee also emphasised the importance of the Wildlife Protection Act in safeguarding the wetlands and their diverse species.

As part of the campaign, a short documentary titled “Ikop Amadi Kharungpat Ki Masaikolda” was screened, providing an insightful look into the historical and ecological significance of the two wetlands and the urgent need for their conservation.

This campaign serves as a call to action for policymakers, local communities, and individuals to come together in preserving Ikop, Kharung, Loktak, and other wetlands that are integral to Manipur’s ecological and cultural fabric.