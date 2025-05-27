Anish Ahamad, an environmentalist from the Bualjang Hills in Manipur, has spent nearly 30 years planting trees and promoting forest restoration across the state. Without formal support or infrastructure, he has planted over 100,000 trees and distributed more than 40,000 saplings to local communities free of cost.

Operating a home-based nursery using traditional, eco-friendly techniques, Anish collects seeds and nurtures saplings, focusing on increasing green cover in both remote hills and urban areas. His efforts have extended to school campuses, crematoriums, roadsides, and public parks throughout Manipur.

In addition to planting trees, Anish educates children and villagers about the dangers of deforestation and encourages community participation in environmental conservation. His work has inspired many locals to join him in efforts to restore the region’s forests.

Manipur’s ecological balance faces growing threats from development and deforestation. Anish’s long-term commitment highlights the significant impact that sustained individual action can have in preserving the environment and promoting a greener future.