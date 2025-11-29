Manipur's violence-hit people, seeking to return home, clash with security forces

Hundreds of internally displaced persons living in relief camps since the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023 clashed with security forces on Saturday in Imphal East district, Manipur.

The group, comprising individuals seeking to return to their homes in the Gwaltabi area on the outskirts of the district, was stopped by security personnel as they attempted to march home. The confrontation occurred at Yaingangpokpi, resulting in rising tensions and a rapid escalation of the situation.

Security forces responded by firing multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the group. The use of force was aimed at controlling the crowd and preventing further escalation. The event follows a pattern of confrontations between displaced residents and authorities in the district, particularly since the onset of the Sangai Festival on 21 November.

Many of the displaced have been confined to relief camps for over a year, following the ethnic violence that forced them from their homes. Their efforts to return have repeatedly encountered resistance from security forces, as the authorities maintain restrictions on movement in certain areas. The situation reflects ongoing challenges faced by those affected by last year’s unrest.

One protester, S. Ibemcha Devi, questioned the continued restrictions despite official assurances regarding the restoration of order. "According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?" she said, expressing the frustration felt by many among the displaced population.

Officials stated that the situation, although tense, remains under control following the dispersal efforts. "An official said the situation remains tense but under control." Security forces continue to monitor the area closely in light of the recent incidents and ongoing festival activities.

According to local reports, similar confrontations have occurred multiple times since the Sangai Festival began. The recurring nature of these incidents highlights the enduring hardships faced by the displaced community and the ongoing challenges for law enforcement in maintaining order during public events.