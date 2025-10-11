Manipur: Ethno Heritage Council condemns 'demolition' of historic Redlands building in Shillong

Ethno Heritage Council (HERICOUN) of Manipur has strongly condemned the 'demolition' of the historic Redlands Building, also known as the Manipur Rajbari, in Shillong, terming the act an attempt to erase a crucial chapter of Manipur’s history.

Speaking at a press conference held at its office today, HERICOUN president Y. Surjit highlighted the building’s historical significance, noting that the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed at the site on September 21, 1949, between Maharaja Bodhachandra and representatives of the Union of India.

“The merger agreement was signed under duress and remains a sensitive issue for the people of Manipur. The destruction of this building feels like an attempt to erase our history,” he said.

Surjit emphasized that the Redlands Building was more than a structure—it was a symbol of Manipur’s heritage, identity, and resilience.

“The building deserved preservation, but its demolition has hurt the sentiments of the people. A proper investigation must be conducted to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” he added.

The council urged authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur and called for the protection and preservation of other important historical and heritage sites in Manipur. HERICOUN also appealed for the formation of a committee to inquire into the demolition and safeguard the state’s cultural legacy.