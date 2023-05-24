Former BJP MLA Telvum Thangzalam Haokip who is also former deputy speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly was arrested on May 23 after fresh tension flared up in Imphal on May 22.

Fresh violence erupted in New Checkon Bazaar under Imphal East district, a place where mixed population is inhabited.

The incident occurred after some miscreants suspected of possessing arms, allegedly intimidated locals including Meitei/Kabui/Meitei Pangal not to open shops in tribal market. Following which an altercation broke out and then a mob set fire to abandoned homes belonging to Kuki community.

Taking prompt action, security personnel arrested two armed men and an ex-MLA Telvum Thangzalam Haokip in connection with the crisis.

On the same say of the incident, adviser (Security) to Manipur Government, Kuldeip Singh told to media during press conference that three persons had been arrested for allegedly “intimidating shopkeepers”. When asked media person whether one of the arrested persons is an ex-BJP MLA, he confirmed by saying that an ex-MLA got arrested but doesn’t know which political party does he belonged.

On the other hand, chief minister N Biren Singh also conducted press meet appealing to people of the state to abstain from creating mob but rather approach police if any information received. During that conference he also informed that three people arrested related to violence occurred at New Checkon area. Out of it one is an ex-BJP MLA.

It may be mentioned that Haokip had been elected on a BJP ticket from Henglep Constituency under Churachandpur district in 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly election. But resigned in 2020 from BJP and Manipur Legislative Assembly. Earlier Haokip had won the 1998 by poll from above mentioned constituency on Congress ticket. He was appointed as deputy speaker in the assembly.

After this incident, curfew timing was shortened to 5 am to 1 pm immediately earlier it was 5 am to 4 pm. Later from following day total curfew was imposed in Imphal East district except some places. New Checkon where fresh tension erupted is under strict surveillance by security forces, people prohibited to enter this place except who are in essential service.

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