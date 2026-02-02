Manipur: Ex-CM says Budget reforms to boost startups; Congress claims state ignored

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on February 1, said the reforms announced in the Union Budget 2026–27 will create new opportunities for startups, IT-enabled services and skilled youth in the Northeast, while the state Congress accused the Centre of ignoring Manipur’s prolonged crisis.

In a post on X, Singh said the Budget had delivered a strong boost to India’s IT sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“These progressive reforms will create fresh opportunities for startups, IT-enabled services and skilled youth, including in the northeastern region. This Budget reinforces India’s journey towards an innovation-driven digital economy,” he said.

In another post, Singh welcomed the Budget’s emphasis on diversifying farm output through high-value agriculture, stating that the move would help strengthen farmer incomes and improve rural livelihoods.

However, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra criticised the Budget, claiming it failed to address the state’s ongoing humanitarian and security crisis.

“Budget 2026 is out but for Manipur, the silence from Delhi is deafening. For three long years, Manipur has burned, thousands have been displaced, and families are still struggling to return home,” Meghachandra said in a post on X.

He alleged that the Budget did not include a proposed ‘Peace and Reconciliation Fund’ for the state and questioned the relevance of infrastructure announcements amid prevailing insecurity.

“Announcing Rs 12,000 crore for roads means nothing when citizens are too afraid to travel on them. Concrete cannot replace security. Highways cannot substitute healing,” he said, adding that Manipur required justice, priority and a clear roadmap to peace.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the 2026–27 fiscal, announcing a series of measures aimed at boosting infrastructure development across the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.