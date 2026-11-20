An ex-serviceman was killed and eight persons, including the self-styled chairman of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG), were arrested during a joint security operation in Manipur's Imphal West district on November 20.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force's Quick Action Team (QAT) and Imphal West district police commandos at Yurembam Awang Leikai, a denotified area under Patsoi police station, around 2 am.

According to police sources, the security team launched a search operation in the locality and cordoned off a residential premises. A confrontation reportedly broke out when personnel attempted to enter the house, leading to an exchange of fire.

Khaidem Shyamkumar, 58, an ex-serviceman from Wabagai Yangbi Maning, sustained bullet injuries during the incident. He was reportedly coordinating surrendered underground cadres and their rehabilitation process. He was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His body has been kept in the hospital mortuary.

Records show that Khaidem Syamkumar Singh retired from the Indian Army in December 2011 after serving in the Armoured Corps, including the Central India Horse regiment.

Eight persons were arrested during the operation, including six alleged active cadres of the KCP-PWG.

The arrested outfit chairman was identified as Laishram Ranjit, alias Tamnganba alias Loya, a resident of Yurembam Awang Leikai.

The other five alleged cadres were identified as Thangjam Shashikanta Meetei, 19, alias Yaima, of Mayang Imphal Kokchai Makha Leikai; Thokchom Debarani Devi, 44, alias Malemnganbi, of Kongba Makha Ucheckon in Imphal East; Wahengbam Momocha, 38, alias Loyangamba, of Taothong Mamang Leikai; Sorokhaibam Amarjit Singh, 26, alias Hallakpa Khguman, of Uripok Tourangbam Leikai; and Naorem Olen Singh, 20, of Mayang Imphal Konchak Makha Leikai.

The two other arrested persons were identified as Ningthoujam Arunjit Meitei, 33, of Yaiyangpokpi Awang Leikai, and Thangjam Nishikanta Singh, 24, of Mayang Imphal Kokchai, both in Imphal West district.

Intelligence sources indicated that the two were preparing to join the second phase of the surrender process.

Ranjit's arrest comes nearly four months after he and 45 other KCP-PWG cadres reportedly surrendered their arms and joined the mainstream at a homecoming ceremony held on July 21 at Mantripukhri Garrison, the headquarters of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), in Imphal.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had welcomed the cadres during the ceremony.

The arrest of the outfit's chairman, who had participated in the public surrender ceremony, has raised questions about the activities of surrendered cadres and the monitoring of the rehabilitation process.

The police and the state government are yet to issue a detailed statement on the operation, including the circumstances leading to the exchange of fire, the specific allegations against those arrested and whether the arrests have any bearing on the terms of the surrender process.