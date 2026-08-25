Manipur Excise Department generates Rs 29 crore revenue since March, says CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the State Excise Department, along with other collaborating departments, has generated around Rs 29 crore in revenue since March 26, 2026, contributing to the state’s financial resources.

The Chief Minister made the statement while attending the 79th Manipur Excise Raising Day at the Excise Headquarters in Lamphelpat, Imphal West, on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Khemchand said the government would look into the grievances raised by the Excise Employees’ Association, stressing the need to strengthen the department.

He noted that the state’s financial resources had been severely affected by the unprecedented crisis that began in May 2023. He also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the state and Central security forces in containing the crisis.

Commissioner Finance N. Ashok Kumar, in his presidential address, said the Excise Department plays an important role in both public health and the financial health of the state. He said the government was committed to supporting the department by addressing staff requirements, improving infrastructure and providing necessary policy support.

The Chief Minister also felicitated Ariha Pangambam, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the recently concluded 10th Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, and Anjori Pangambam, who secured seventh position in the championship.

The programme also featured cultural performances and the distribution of awards recognising the performance of Excise Department personnel and stations.

Zone-I (HQ) received the award for Best Performing Excise Station (Overall), followed by Nambol Excise Station in second place and Zone-II (HQ) in third place. Kangpokpi Excise Station and Tadubi Excise Station were recognised as Best Performing Excise Stations in the Hills, while Keithelmanbi Excise Station received an award for outstanding coordination with other law enforcement departments.

Meritorious awards were presented to four individuals for outstanding performance and dedication to service, while Special Awards were conferred on organisations and stakeholders for their contributions to the progress, development and efficiency of the Excise Department.

The event was attended by Commissioner Excise Hungyo Worshang, Deputy Commissioner Imphal West Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, senior officials and staff of the Excise Department.