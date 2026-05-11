Manipur excise employees announce indefinite cease-work strike over revised pay demand

The All Manipur Excise Employees Welfare Association has announced an indefinite cease-work strike beginning May 18, citing the state government’s failure to implement the Revised Pay (ROP) 2016 for excise employees.

In a notice issued on May 11, the association said the decision was taken after repeated requests, representations and assurances from the authorities failed to resolve the long-pending demand related to pay revision.

According to the association, the implementation of Revised Pay (ROP) 2016 for excise personnel has remained pending despite continuous follow-up with the concerned departments, leading to growing dissatisfaction among employees of the Excise Department in Manipur.

The association stated that the indefinite cease-work strike would continue from May 18 until the government takes concrete steps to implement the revised pay structure with notional effect from January 1, 2024.

Apart from the revised pay demand, the employees’ body also sought extension of ration money benefits and the grant of 13 months’ salary benefits to excise personnel on par with police personnel.

The notice expressed hope that the government would take immediate and positive action to address the matter at the earliest in the interest of employees of the Excise Department.

The strike announcement comes at a time when the state administration continues to face pressure from multiple employee organisations over pending service-related demands and financial benefits.