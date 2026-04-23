Manipur expands police powers under Unlawful Activities Act

Manipur government has granted sweeping powers to police personnel under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, allowing a wider pool of officers to carry out arrests, searches and seizures across the state with immediate effect.

A Home Department notification issued on April 22, 2026, designates the Administrative Secretary (Home) as the “Designated Authority” under Section 43A of the Act. The provision enables authorised officials to act against offences related to unlawful and anti-national activities.

The order significantly expands enforcement by permitting all officers not below the rank of Head Constable or Havildar, in both civil and armed police, to exercise powers on behalf of the Designated Authority.

Officials empowered under the notification can conduct arrests or searches if they have “reason to believe” that an offence has been committed or may be committed under the Act. This includes cases involving possession of evidence or property suspected to be linked to unlawful activities.

The directive authorises searches of buildings, vehicles and other premises at any time, including during the night, and allows seizure of documents or assets considered relevant to investigations.

Authorities said the move is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the law and improving operational response on the ground. The order will remain in force until further notice.

The notification has been circulated to key administrative and law enforcement offices, including the Governor’s Secretariat, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and district-level officials.

The decision marks a sharp escalation in the state’s enforcement framework under anti-terror provisions amid ongoing security concerns.