Manipur expands sports quota, silver and bronze medallists to get government jobs

The Manipur government has appointed 71 National Games gold medallists as Physical Education Teachers under the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, while Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced a new recruitment policy under which silver and bronze medallists will also be eligible for government jobs.

The appointment letters were handed over to the athletes at a programme organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also felicitated Manipuri athletes who represented India at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, including weightlifting gold medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who returned to Imphal to attend the programme amid preparations for the upcoming Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu received a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh and a certificate of recognition. Silver medallists Chanambam Rishikanta Singh, who won silver in the 60-kg weightlifting category, and boxer Mayengbam Jadumani Singh, who won silver in the 55-kg category, were awarded Rs 15 lakh each. Weightlifter Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi, who won bronze in the 58-kg category, received Rs 10 lakh.

Participants of the Glasgow Games were awarded Rs 4 lakh each along with certificates. Coaches who accompanied the athletes were also felicitated.

The government said the prize money for Commonwealth Games medallists and participants had been enhanced to encourage athletes and recognise their performances.

Under the new sports recruitment policy, the state government will recruit eligible sportspersons on the basis of merit and through a transparent process. Khemchand said that while government employment had so far been extended to gold medallists, the new policy would also allow silver and bronze medallists to be considered for state government jobs.

In addition to the 71 National Games gold medallists appointed under the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, appointment letters were handed over to four athletes under the Home Department and three Asian Games medallists under the same department.

Khemchand said sportspersons had helped project a positive image of Manipur following the Glasgow Games. He also acknowledged the role of local clubs, families, coaches and athletes in supporting sporting achievements in the state.

The Chief Minister, who holds a fifth-degree black belt in Taekwondo, said his own background in sport had shaped his understanding of the contribution made by athletes.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel were also present at the event. Goel highlighted Manipur's established sporting culture and its contribution to producing athletes who have represented the state and the country at national and international competitions.

The programme was attended by legislators, National Sports University Vice Chancellor Daljit Singh Chawdhary, officials of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, coaches and sportspersons.