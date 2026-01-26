Manipur: Expired biscuits allegedly distributed at Kangpokpi Republic Day event

A controversy has erupted in Kangpokpi after allegedly expired biscuits were distributed to children and participants during the 77th Republic Day celebrations organised by the district administration, triggering public outrage and demands for accountability.

The incident occurred during the official Republic Day programme at the district headquarters, where food items were distributed to attendees, including minors. The matter has since drawn criticism from civil society groups, parents, and community leaders, who have raised concerns over public safety and administrative negligence.

The Thadou Youth Association – Sadar Hills (TYA-SH) condemned the incident, describing it as a case of negligence and gross administrative failure on the part of the district administration. The association alleged that expired biscuits were distributed during the government-organised event, calling it a violation of basic food safety norms and public trust.

In a statement, TYA-SH said the distribution of expired consumables constitutes a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, under which the storage and supply of expired food items is a punishable offence. The association said the incident was particularly serious as it involved children and took place during a national event.

The incident has sparked widespread public anger in Kangpokpi and the Sadar Hills region, with residents questioning the accountability and sensitivity of the district administration. Parents and citizens have demanded immediate action, stating that public health should not be compromised under any circumstances.

“This is an insult to Republic Day and a serious threat to our children’s safety,” said a parent, expressing concern over the lack of oversight during the programme.

TYA-SH has demanded an immediate and impartial inquiry into the incident, a public apology from the Deputy Commissioner, and strict disciplinary and legal action against officials involved in the procurement and distribution of the food items.