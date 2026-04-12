Manipur extends mobile internet suspension in five districts amid unrest concerns

The Manipur government has extended its suspension of mobile internet services across five valley districts for a further two days, stretching what began as a three-day blackout into a five-day shutdown that now runs until 2:00 pm on April 14, 2026.

The order, signed by N. Ashok Kumar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur, covers Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur — the state's five valley districts, which include Imphal, the state capital.

The crisis was set off in the early hours of April 7, when a bomb struck a civilian home in the Moirang Tronglaobi area of Bishnupur district, killing two children — a five-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl — and injuring their mother. The attack, attributed to suspected Kuki-Zo militants, triggered immediate protests, with fuel tankers set ablaze on roads across the district.

The government moved within hours, ordering a three-day internet suspension from 2:00 PM on April 7 under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024. Broadband services, including leased lines and fibre connections, were partially restored on April 8 under certain conditions, but mobile internet remained cut off.

In its latest order, the Home Department said the government had reviewed the situation and found the threat undiminished. Officials cited the risk of "disinformation and false rumours" spreading through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X, warning that such content "can cause loss of life and/or damage to public or private property by indulging in arson and vandalism." The order was issued on an emergency basis and warns that violations will attract legal action.

The shutdown affects mobile data across all generations, fixed broadband, VSAT satellite connections, and VPN services. Landline voice calls remain operational.

Manipur recorded 47 shutdowns across 2023 and 2024 alone, totalling over 5,000 hours, making it the second most-shut-down state in India after Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Software Freedom Law Centre. The 2023 blackout, which followed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, became one of the longest internet shutdowns imposed anywhere in a democratic country.

The five districts currently offline are home to the bulk of Manipur's government services, hospitals, and commercial activity. Analysts have repeatedly flagged that such shutdowns disrupt healthcare coordination, suspend digital education platforms, and force businesses relying on online payments or logistics to operate manually.