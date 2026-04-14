Manipur extends mobile internet suspension in five districts by two days

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN access, in five districts of the state for an additional two days, citing concerns over law and order and the potential spread of misinformation.

According to an official order, the restrictions will remain in force in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts from 2:00 pm on April 14, 2026. The decision follows a review of the prevailing security situation in these areas.

The state government had initially imposed a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services across the five districts for three days beginning at 2:00 pm on April 7, 2026, as a preventive measure amid a volatile law and order environment. Subsequently, on April 8, broadband services, including leased line (ILL) and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections, were conditionally restored in a regulated and phased manner.

In its latest order, the government said it was necessary to continue restrictions on mobile internet services as existing mechanisms to effectively regulate mobile data traffic remain inadequate. Authorities expressed concern over the possible misuse of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and X for the circulation of disinformation and rumours.

The order noted that such content could be used to mobilise groups for protests or demonstrations, potentially leading to violence, arson, vandalism and damage to public and private property. It added that bulk messaging services could also be misused to escalate tensions.

The extension has been issued under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024. Officials said the decision was taken on an urgent basis in view of the emergent situation and was issued ex parte.

The government has stated that the order will be disseminated through print and electronic media for public awareness. It also warned that any violation of the restrictions would invite legal action under applicable laws.