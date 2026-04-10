Manipur extends mobile internet suspension in five districts for two more days

The Government of Manipur has extended the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN services, in five districts of the state for an additional two days in view of the prevailing volatile law and order situation.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department, the suspension will remain in force in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur with effect from 2:00 PM on April 10, 2026.

The state government stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the current situation and assessing the need for continued preventive measures to maintain public order. Authorities expressed concern over the potential spread of disinformation and false rumours through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), which could lead to the mobilisation of mobs and result in violence, arson, or damage to public and private property.

The order was issued under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, with the approval of the Governor of Manipur. Officials noted that effective regulatory mechanisms for monitoring mobile data services remain technically challenging, necessitating the continuation of the suspension.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a three-day suspension of internet services starting from 2:00 PM on April 7, 2026. Subsequently, on April 8, broadband services specifically Internet Leased Line (ILL) and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) connections were conditionally restored in a liberalised manner, while restrictions on mobile internet continued.

The order has been issued ex-parte due to the emergent nature of the situation and will be disseminated to the public through print and electronic media. The government has also warned that any violation of the directive will invite legal action under the relevant provisions of law.