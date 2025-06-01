In light of ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding across various regions of the state, the Governor of Manipur has ordered the extension of summer holidays for all Government, Government-aided, and Private schools in Imphal East, Imphal West, and the Senapati Sub-Division of Senapati district. This directive will remain in effect until further notice.





The State Government has delegated authority to the Deputy Commissioners of each district to assess local conditions daily and decide on the closure or reopening of schools under their respective jurisdictions. These decisions are to be communicated to the government promptly to ensure coordinated response measures.





Additionally, Zonal Education Officers are required to submit daily reports to the Government after consultation with their respective Deputy Commissioners to monitor the evolving situation and provide updates on school operations.





To streamline disaster response efforts, Control Rooms have been activated at the Directorate of Education (Schools), Manipur. The Additional Director (Valley) and Additional Director (Hills) have been designated as Nodal Officers for the valley and hill districts respectively. These officers will oversee and coordinate school-related emergency measures in their jurisdictions.





The state government continues to prioritize student safety and the operational integrity of educational institutions amid this natural crisis.