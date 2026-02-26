Manipur: Extortion racket foiled as security forces arrest PREPAK cadre, woman associate in Imphal West

Security forces in Manipur arrested an active cadre of the proscribed insurgent group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from the Singjamei area of Imphal West district in Manipur on February 25.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nahakpam Sibananda Singh alias Amuthoi (32), a resident of Phouden Moirang Palli. He was picked up from Singjamei Thongam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station limits for his alleged involvement in extortion activities linked to the insurgent outfit.

According to security sources, Singh was actively engaged in collecting extortion money on behalf of PREPAK from local businesses and individuals. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel launched the operation that led to his arrest.

In a follow-up action, security forces also arrested his associate, Deviya Mongjam (29), a resident of Kwakeithel Nganapithong Mapal in Imphal West district. She was allegedly assisting in facilitating the transaction and handling of the extorted funds. She was apprehended from her residence during the operation.

During the search, security forces seized two mobile phones, an iPad, and an Aadhaar card from the accused. Officials said the electronic devices are being examined for further leads into the network’s operations, including communication trails and financial transactions.

The arrests are seen as part of intensified efforts by security agencies to dismantle extortion networks and curb insurgent financing in Manipur. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on unlawful activities that threaten peace and stability in the state.

Further investigation is underway to identify additional links and associates connected to the case.