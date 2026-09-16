Manipur faces 90 MW power deficit, rotational cuts imposed across state

Manipur has imposed temporary rotational power cuts across the state amid a critical electricity shortage of around 90 MW, the Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) said on September 16.

According to MSPDCL, the state currently has an available power supply of around 180 MW against a peak demand of 270 MW, creating a significant supply gap.

The distribution company said the rotational cuts were necessary to maintain grid stability amid the severe power supply constraints.

“The power cuts are a necessary measure to maintain grid stability amid severe power supply constraints,” MSPDCL said in a statement.

The shortage has been attributed to multiple factors, including lower hydropower generation due to erratic rainfall associated with El Nino weather patterns.

MSPDCL also cited reduced thermal power generation because of coal shortages, along with the non-availability of adequate electricity in the energy market.

The company said the supply constraints were affecting several states across the country.

In coordination with the Manipur government, MSPDCL said it was exploring all possible alternatives to reduce the duration of power interruptions and restore normal electricity supply at the earliest.

The latest power crisis comes amid continuing efforts by the state authorities to manage electricity demand and maintain stability of the power grid.