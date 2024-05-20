Manipur has witnessed significant climate changes over the past decade, with the average temperature rising by 4 degrees Celsius. This shift is part of a broader trend of global climate change, affecting regions worldwide. Once known for its serene landscapes and pleasant climate, Manipur is now facing various challenges due to this temperature increase.

In an exclusive interview, T Brajakumar Singh, Director of Environment and Climate Change for the Government of Manipur, explained that the state's normal temperature used to be around 22 degrees Celsius. However, over the past 20 to 30 years, this has gradually increased. According to departmental data, the average temperature in Manipur has risen by 4 degrees Celsius over the last decade. While significant, this change has not yet resulted in heat waves.

From April 2013 to April 2024, district-wise data reveals notable temperature increases. For instance, in Bishnupur, the maximum temperature rose from 31 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius, while Churachandpur saw an increase from 30 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius. Chandel experienced a dramatic rise from 26 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius. Similarly, in Imphal East, the temperature increased from 33 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, and in Imphal West, it rose from 30 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. Noney saw its maximum temperature rise from 36 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius, Ukhrul from 20 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, Tamenglong from 27 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, and Senapati from 28 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in April also saw increases over the same period. In Bishnupur, the minimum temperature rose from 13 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius. Churachandpur saw an increase from 12 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius, and Chandel's minimum temperature rose from 12 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius. Imphal East experienced a rise from 13 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius, while Imphal West's minimum temperature increased from 10 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius. Noney's minimum temperature rose from 14 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius, Senapati from 8 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius, Tamenglong from 6 degrees Celsius to 15 degrees Celsius, and Ukhrul from 6 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.

Brajakumar noted that the rise in temperature has altered rainfall patterns, leading to short-duration, intense rainfall and a rainfall deficit of around 25%. As a rainfed state, Manipur's agriculture is particularly vulnerable to these changes, which could threaten food security. To mitigate these impacts, he emphasized the importance of promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices and collective efforts to protect the environment. Measures such as forest conservation, tree planting in catchment areas, and water harvesting are crucial.

Regarding the recent heavy rainfall and hailstorms in the valley areas, Brajakumar mentioned that while climate change could be a factor, attributing these events solely to climate change requires further research. “Climate change could be one of the factors of recent heavy hailstorm and rainfall. But we can’t directly that say it was just because of climate change, only through proper research we can figure out complete reason,” he said.