In the midst of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, the blockage of national highway number 2 has brought the state to the brink of an acute shortage of life-saving drugs. The Manipur Chemists and Druggists Association has appealed to chemist organizations to take immediate action to address this critical situation.

During a press conference held at the office of the Manipur Chemists and Druggists Association on May 18, the association's president, RK Rakesh, highlighted the severe impact of the highway blockade on the transportation of life-saving drugs. Currently, around 12 trucks carrying essential medicines are stranded between Mao and Senapati, while another 14 trucks are stuck in Guwahati.

As a result, Manipur is now experiencing an average shortage of 40 percent of life-saving drugs. The situation has been exacerbated by panic buying and hoarding, further exacerbating the scarcity, Rakesh noted.

On May 13, the association raised the issue with Minister of Health Sapam Ranjan, but no concrete steps have been taken thus far. While efforts have been made to import essential items via an alternative route, national highway 37, the state government has not provided any information regarding the transportation of all drugs and pharmaceutical items through this route.

Some pharmaceutical companies have resorted to airlifting drugs, but the volume of consignments is limited, rendering this measure insufficient to meet the demand.

Rakesh urgently called upon the state government to make appropriate arrangements for the transportation of all stranded medicines along national highway number 2 in Imphal. Failure to address this issue within the next three to four days will result in a dire shortage of life-saving drugs in the state.