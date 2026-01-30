Manipur faces prolonged political uncertainty as President’s Rule nears one-year mark

With President’s Rule in Manipur set to complete one year next month, speculation is growing over the BJP’s next course of action in the violence-hit northeastern state, including whether there is any possibility of restoring a popular government before the end of the constitutional period.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly remains under suspended animation since President’s Rule was imposed on February 13, 2025, following months of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that left the state administration virtually paralysed. Since then, the state has been governed directly by the Centre.

Uncertainty deepened after a BJP North East coordinator reportedly barred party MLAs from attending a recent meeting convened by former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The closed-door meeting, held on December 14, 2025, was attended by over 30 BJP MLAs, including Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Singh himself. However, sources said the meeting did not include any Kuki MLAs, apparently to avoid further tensions.

According to party sources, there has been no word from the BJP’s central leadership on whether there is any plan to explore the formation of a popular government before the end of the President’s Rule period. If the Centre chooses to extend President’s Rule beyond one year, a statutory resolution will have to be passed by both Houses of Parliament during the first part of the upcoming budget session.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 32 seats, while its allies — the JD(U) and NPP — won six and five seats respectively. The Congress secured five seats, the Kuki People’s Alliance two, and the Naga People’s Front one, while three Independents were also elected. One Assembly seat remains vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.

Manipur has remained under President’s Rule since the resignation of N Biren Singh in February 2025, weeks after fresh bouts of ethnic violence erupted. The Assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, continues to remain in suspended animation.

Following the imposition of President’s Rule, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla initiated several administrative measures aimed at restoring peace, including intensified security operations and the deployment of additional central forces.

The ethnic divide between the Meitei and Kuki communities has remained the core challenge, with large-scale protests, including a Tribal Solidarity March across hill districts, organised against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. As Manipur approaches the one-year mark under central rule, the absence of a clear political roadmap has only added to the sense of uncertainty in the state.