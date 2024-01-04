The ambitious goal of providing safe drinking water to 4.5 lakh households in Manipur by the end of this year, under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), faces a daunting challenge as ethnic conflicts persist, hampering the state's progress. Launched in 2019 with a budget of Rs 3,137.42 crore, the JJM implementation is stuck at 77%, primarily due to disruptions caused by ongoing conflicts.

Shangreiphao Vashumwo, Chief Engineer of Manipur's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), highlighted the impact of the conflict on material transportation, severely affecting the project's momentum. Logistical challenges in conflict zones delayed the establishment of crucial Village Water and Sanitation Committees, further impeding on-ground implementation.

Despite serving Imphal and its environs with 124 MLD of water daily through 17 treatment plants, disruptions in conflict-affected zones and sabotage at the Singda treatment plant's pipeline have curtailed water supply. Vashumwo is determined to restart work in conflict areas by engaging local youths and aims to enhance water distribution efficiency through pipeline replacements and smart meter installations.

The scarcity of government-supplied water has forced households to rely on private vendors, raising concerns about water safety. Collaborative efforts involving governmental bodies, community engagement, and strategic interventions are crucial to overcoming these obstacles and ensuring the timely completion of this critical project.

In parallel, Tourangbam Brajakumar, in-charge director of Manipur's Environment and Climate Change Department, highlighted a looming crisis arising from the drying up of springs and the disappearance of wetlands, contributing significantly to the state's water scarcity issue.

Brajakumar stressed the necessity of a governmental policy focusing on spring revival and effective water allocation management to avert an acute potable water shortage. Despite an annual rainfall of 1600mm, Manipur faces water scarcity due to a shortened monsoon period and deforestation.

Nearly 62 percent of springs in the state have dried up, exacerbating the water crisis. Brajakumar emphasized the urgent need for a policy addressing spring revival and wetland restoration to mitigate the escalating environmental challenges.