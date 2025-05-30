Two days of continuous heavy rainfall across Manipur have caused river levels to rise significantly, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories as waterlogging disrupts daily life in the state capital.

The Imphal and Serou rivers, which flow through the valley region, have reached concerning heights after two days of continuous downpours. Border town Moreh recorded the highest rainfall at 102 millimetres on Thursday, while Kamjong received 96 millimetres and Chandel 76 millimetres, according to the India Meteorological Department's Imphal centre.

Key areas of the state capital now face significant waterlogging. Traffic movement has slowed considerably through Kakwa, Thangmeiband and Sagolband neighbourhoods in Imphal West district, where standing water has made several roads difficult to navigate.

The weather crisis has prompted district officials to take preventive action. Senapati's Deputy Commissioner released a public notice warning residents about forecasted extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds expected through June 3.

Local authorities are urging people to postpone outdoor activities, including farming and fishing, until conditions improve. The advisory specifically warns against travelling during intense rainfall periods and recommends staying away from flood-prone areas, riverbanks and steep slopes.

The Chandel District Police have issued additional warnings about the Chakpi River, where water levels have risen dramatically. Officials are asking residents to avoid fishing or going near the riverbanks due to safety concerns.

The meteorological department had previously forecast heavy rainfall for Manipur's southern districts, including Chandel, Churachandpur, Pherzawl, and parts of Kakching and Thoubal. Weather patterns suggest the challenging conditions may persist in the coming days.

Emergency response teams remain on standby as the state monitors river levels and prepares for potential evacuations if flooding worsens. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to stay alert and prepared for rapidly changing conditions. (PTI)