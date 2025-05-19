A one-day faculty development programme titled “Navigating NAAC Accreditation and Career Advancement Scheme (CAS)” was held at the Seminar Hall of Presidency College, Motbung in Manipur.

The event brought together academicians and faculty from various institutions to delve into the evolving landscape of quality assurance and academic progression in higher education.

The programme was graced by Prof. Jangkhongam Doungel, an academic from the Department of Political Science, Mizoram University, and an assessor for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). His extensive experience provided valuable insights into the complexities of accreditation and faculty career development.

The event was jointly organised by the Research and Seminar Committee and IQAC, Presidency College, in collaboration with the Research & Development Cell and IQAC, Oasis College, Kangpokpi. Dr. Gaichuimeilu Palmei, Co-Convenor of the Research and Seminar Committee, served as the moderator for the sessions.

Dr. Sheikhohao Kipgen, Principal of Presidency College, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the importance of continuous capacity building for faculty in the face of evolving accreditation norms.

The programme was divided into two intensive sessions:

Session I: NAAC Accreditation; NAAC and the Significance of IQAC in the Accreditation of Higher Education Institutions; Preparation for NAAC Peer Team Visit

Session II: Career Advancement Scheme (CAS); Career Advancement Scheme for Faculty; Publishing in Peer-Reviewed Journals

Speaking after the event, Dr. Hoipi Haokip, Coordinator of IQAC and Co-Convenor of the programme, remarked: "This Faculty Development Programme is an initiative to equip educators with the knowledge and tools necessary for navigating NAAC accreditation—now a mandatory benchmark for quality in higher education institutions. The resource person helped the faculty understand the challenges, expectations, and solutions related to fulfilling NAAC and CAS criteria. Such engagements ensure that our institutions remain prepared and progressive in delivering quality education."

The event concluded with an interactive discussion where faculty participants raised pertinent questions on documentation, best practices, and strategies to enhance institutional performance.

The session served not only as a knowledge-sharing platform but also as a strategic step towards strengthening the academic fabric of higher education in the region.