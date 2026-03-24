Manipur: Fake ID racket busted, two including juvenile held with multiple Aadhaar, voter ID cards at Imphal airport

Authorities at Imphal Airport apprehended a juvenile and a 22-year-old man with multiple forged identification documents, including fake Aadhaar cards and voter IDs bearing different names but identical photographs.

The accused, identified as Alam Azad (22), a resident of Lilong Atoukhong Maning Leikai in Thoubal district, was detained along with a juvenile during a security check on March 23. Officials grew suspicious after discrepancies were noticed in their identification documents during routine verification procedures.

Upon thorough inspection, security personnel recovered several fake Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards from their possession. Notably, the documents carried different names and personal details but featured the same photographs, indicating a deliberate attempt to create multiple identities.

Preliminary investigations suggest the possibility of a larger network involved in the fabrication and circulation of forged identity documents. Authorities are probing whether the accused were attempting to use these identities for illegal travel, evasion of law enforcement, or other unlawful activities.

Officials have not ruled out links to organised identity fraud syndicates and are examining the origin of the fake documents, including how the individuals procured them. The involvement of a juvenile has further raised concerns over the misuse of minors in such activities.

Both individuals are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the operation and any potential accomplices.